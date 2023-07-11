Bukayo Saka would have left Arsenal this summer if the Gunners didn’t finish in the top four last season.

That is the view of Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the attacker’s situation at Arsenal.

Things are more than rosy at the Emirates right now, but let’s not forget, 12 months ago there was something of an ongoing meltdown happening at Arsenal after Spurs pipped them to fourth place at the end of the season.

Luckily, Arsenal turned things around straight away and challenged for the title last term, but if that recovery didn’t happen, Saka could’ve been on his way out.

Indeed, Jones says that Saka could well have ended up at Man City if Arsenal didn’t get top four, noting that the Premier League champions were indeed big fans of the winger.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Saka could’ve ended up at City

Jones shared his verdict on the ‘crazy‘ England star.

“If they hadn’t made top four last season I think he would’ve left by now. I think this summer you would have seen Saka playing somewhere else. I think he would’ve been at Man City because they liked him. He wouldn’t have been able to wait any longer,” Jones said.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Doesn’t matter now

Saka could well have been keen to leave Arsenal if they didn’t finish in the top four last season, but in all honesty, that doesn’t matter now.

Indeed, Arsenal did qualify for the Champions League last season, and any speculation around what would’ve happened with Saka if Arsenal failed is now irrelevant.

Of course, more questions will inevitably be raised if Arsenal do dip again in the coming years, but if they add the likes of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to their squad, they should be in a good position to push on even further.

Saka has committed his future at Arsenal, and he probably won’t be leaving anytime soon.