'He would take it': Journalist says 'world class' manager would be ready to join Tottenham today











Mauricio Pochettino would be ready to join Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow if he was offered the chance to take the job.

That’s what Dan Kilpatrick has said on The Tottenham Way Podcast when discussing the Argentine’s potential return to north London.

Pochettino has been linked with a return to Spurs for absolutely ages now, and according to Kilpatrick, the ‘world class’ manager would happily take the job if he was offered it today.

Sadly, Spurs are dragging their feet on this one and it sounds as though an appointment isn’t imminent.

Pochettino would take the Spurs job

Kilpatrick shared what he knows about Pochettino.

“As we touched on, it would be beneficial for Chelsea to make a quick appointment for Spurs and then that obstacle is out of the way. In terms of what Spurs are doing it’s pretty obvious that Poch is more keen on the job than Spurs are on bringing him back. I think it’s fair to say that if he was offered the job today he would take it,” Kilpatrick said.

Make the offer

Spurs would be more than wise to make the offer to Pochettino in the coming weeks.

Yes, there’s an argument to make that he’s not the best candidate out there at the moment, but the reality is that Spurs won’t necessarily be able to land any of their other top targets.

Indeed, with the Chelsea job available, the Real Madrid job on the horizon and the PSG job bound to come up at some point this year, there are other elite clubs that the likes of Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Julian Nagelsmann will be looking at.

Spurs have a readymade quality manager right there in front of them, and they should be doing all they can to bring him in.

