Harvey Barnes would rather join Newcastle United than West Ham United.

That is according to Steve Kay who was speaking on the Transfer Exchange Show about the winger.

Barnes, of course, starred for Leicester City last season, but after the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship, the Englishman is widely expected to make a move and return to the Premier League.

Both Newcastle and West Ham have been linked, but Kay is led to believe that the Magpies have something of an edge in this race as they have Champions League football on offer – something that appeals to Barnes

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Barnes wants Newcastle move

Kay shared what he knows about the £35m player.

“He’s a decent player and West Ham are interested in him, but Newcastle have had extensive talks with him as well. I think it’s time for Saint-Maximin to move on, and Newcastle are looking for wingers on both sides of the pitch. If anybody, I think he would prefer to go to Newcastle considering they have Champions League football,” Kay said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Can’t blame him

While West Ham fans will have wanted to see Barnes come to the London Stadium, you can’t bemoan him for moving to St James’ Park.

Indeed, with Newcastle playing in the Champions League next season and currently being the richest club in world football, you really can’t knock Barnes for preferring a move to Tyneside.

Let’s face it, Newcastle’s prospects over the next five years are brighter than West Ham’s, and in a transfer race between these two right now, there’s only likely to be one winner.

Sadly for West Ham, this appears to be a transfer race that will be difficult to win.