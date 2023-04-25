‘He would jump at it’: ‘World class’ manager would take the Spurs job, but he won’t get it – journalist











Mauricio Pochettino would take the Spurs job, but he’s not going to be offered the chance to according to Tom Allnutt.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, The Times journalist was speaking about the Argentine’s next move after being strongly linked with a move to Chelsea.

According to the reporter, Pochettino is much keener than Spurs for this reunion to happen, stating that the ‘world class’ manager would jump at the chance to return to north London.

However, Spurs do not think that’s the way forwards and it looks as though the 51-year-old will now end up at Chelsea instead.

Pochettino would jump at the chance to manage Spurs

Allnutt shared what he knows about Pochettino.

“I think there is some scepticism from Pochettino’s side as well, about going back to Spurs being the best idea, but my impression is that Pochettino would be keener than Spurs, I think if he was offered it he would jump at it, but Spurs don’t think that is the way forward,” Allnutt said.

Can’t blame him

It would be very easy for Spurs fans to have some sort of ill-will towards Pochettino if he takes the Chelsea job after becoming a Tottenham legend, but it’s very difficult to blame him for heading to Stamford Bridge if this is the case.

Spurs, quite simply, didn’t want Pochettino back, and at that point you can’t blame him for going and taking the Chelsea job if there’s no route for a return to Tottenham.

It remains a mystery why Daniel Levy is so against the idea of Pochettino returning, but it sounds as though his mind is very much made up at this point.

