'He would have took care of it': Tim Sherwood says English coach should be managing Tottenham right now











Tim Sherwood has claimed that Ryan Mason would be a better interim manager for Tottenham than Cristian Stellini right now.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Sherwood was discussing Spurs’ current identity, and he bemoaned the fact that Cristian Stellini has Spurs playing in the same way they were for a long time under Antonio Conte.

Sherwood clearly isn’t a fan of the fact that Stellini is the interim Tottenham boss, and he stated that he thought Ryan Mason would’ve been a much better choice.

Mason the better choice

Sherwood gave his verdict on Stellini and Mason.

“Tottenham seem to win the big games, but they’re without a manager. Stellini is in there as the interim manager, I can’t understand why he is still there. He’s a Conte man, they’re still playing the same way. Ryan Mason would have tweaked it and he would have took care of it. He would have played with more adventure,” Sherwood said.

Hindsight is 20/20

It’s all well and good to say now that Stellini was the wrong pick as Spurs’ interim manager, but at the time it looked like a decent call.

Indeed, the Italian had done very well in the games he’d take charge of when Conte was absent through illness, it was said he got on with all of the players and with a handful of games to go in the season, results were all that mattered.

However, now, things have taken, yet another, downward turn and this decision does look baffling it has to be said.

Whether or not Mason would’ve done much better is up for debate, but at the moment it’s hard to picture Spurs playing much worse than this.

