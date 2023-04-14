'He would be perfect': Pundit says Liverpool simply have to sign 'incredible' PL midfielder now











Steve Nicol has urged Liverpool to go and sign Moises Caicedo this summer after reports that they won’t be getting Jude Bellingham.

Speaking on ESPN, Nicol was asked who he would now go for if he was in charge at Liverpool after the Bellingham news emerged earlier this week, and the pundit had one clear top target in mind.

Indeed, the Scot stated that Caicedo would be absolutely perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s team, stating that he’s got all of the attributes needed to be a star for the Reds due to his ability to win the ball back and motor around the pitch.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Get Caicedo

Nicol made the case for signing the ‘incredible’ midfielder.

“Well, Caicedo. He’s perfect. If you look at Liverpool at their best they had three midfielders who are generally winning the ball back, getting around the field, winning the ball back and getting it back to the front three. Someone like Caicedo would be perfect for Liverpool,” Nicol said.

Better than Bellingham?

Liverpool may not be getting Bellingham, but they could land someone even better if they went after Caicedo.

Now, we’re not saying that Bellingham is a bad player, but he’s certainly not as proven as Caicedo.

He’s never kicked a ball in the Premier League while Caicedo has been one of the best players in England this season, and, with all due respect, sometimes stars of the Bundesliga can flop in the Premier League.

Just look at the likes of Timo Werner, Naby Keita, Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho as examples, all four of those players were tipped to be superstars in England and not one of them has lived up to their billing.

Caicedo would be the much safer bet than Bellingham and he’d suit Liverpool to a tee.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Show all