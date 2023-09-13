Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most polarising players in the Premier League today.

Despite the fact Alexander-Arnold is clearly a world-class talent, he’s still marmite to a lot of fans and pundits.

Indeed, some are incredibly keen to pick holes in the defensive side of his game, while others are more than happy to praise him for his incredible ability.

One man who is a big fan of Alexander-Arnold is Gary Lineker, but even he thinks that the full-back has room for improvement, stating that he believes he’d be a much better player if he was utilised in the midfield rather than at right-back.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold should play midfield

Lineker spoke about the Liverpool star on the No Ratings Podcast.

“I’ve said that ever since I saw him,” Lineker said when asked about if he thinks Trent should play in the midfield.

“From right-back he’s limited with his incredible passing range because you can only pass to the left. When you play in the middle you can go both ways and he would be much better. He grew up as a midfield player and by chance he got an opportunity at right-back and did exceptionally well. Is he the best defender in football? Absolutely not, but you say they can’t win with him at right-back, they’ve won plenty with him there. I do feel myself personally that he should be in midfield, in there as a playmaker he could absolutely dominate.”

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Design Museum

Difficult

There’s no doubting that Alexander-Arnold could be a fantastic midfield player – he’s looked incredible when he’s played there in the past, but, at the same time, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

Indeed, at his best, Alexander-Arnold is genuinely the best right-back on the planet, and he’s picking up assist after assist in this Jurgen Klopp system at Liverpool.

He’s already world-class in his current role at Liverpool, so why change it?

It’s a bit of a conundrum, but we think that Alexander-Arnold is fine where he is.