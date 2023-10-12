‘He works hard’: Joe Gomez says Liverpool have an attacker who is ‘going to be a legend’

You have to be a truly special footballer to go down as a Liverpool legend.

The likes of Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard and Ian Rush are all immortal on Merseyside, but if you want to be considered alongside those players, you have to be something remarkable.

According to Joe Gomez, speaking on the On The Judy Podcast, Liverpool currently do have a player who fits into that category.

Indeed, Gomez says that Mohamed Salah will undoubtedly go down as a Liverpool legend by the time his run at the club comes to an end, hailing the Egyptian for how hard he works and the standards he sets.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Salah will be a legend

Gomez spoke about the winger and his Anfield legacy.

“There’s nobody in the dressing room that trains as though they are big time, because everyone is accountable. If they aren’t applying themselves, nobody can not do it,” Gomez said.

“What Mo has done, he’s going to be a legend at the club, but he still applies himself and he works hard every day, he’s in the gym an hour before, and he does everything.”

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Already is

Gomez says that Salah is going to be a Liverpool legend, but we’d argue that he already is.

The best player during the club’s best era since the 1980s, Salah would leave behind a massive legacy even if he were to leave Anfield tomorrow.

Yes, he’s not a homegrown talent in the way someone like Steven Gerrard is, but he’s achieved as much as any Liverpool player has since the days of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

Salah is a Liverpool legend, and the Reds are incredibly lucky to have him.