‘He won’t travel’: Ange Postecoglou confirms Tottenham player is being left off pre-season tour

Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the press ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season trip to Australia and had some interest comments to make.

The former Celtic boss is hoping to reignite Spurs and produce a good season after a disastrous campaign last time out saw Tottenham capitulate towards the back end of the campaign.

For Postecoglou, having a top summer will be key. He’ll be keen to give players a chance and while new signings are key, there’ll be opportunities for fringe players to impress as well.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, one player who won’t get the chance to impress the new boss is goalkeeper, Fraser Forster.

Speaking to Football.London, Postecoglou has confirmed that the experienced stopper has a back injury and therefore, won’t be travelling.

“We do have a couple, Rodrigo Bentancur is still out. Fraser Forster has a back injury and he won’t travel. There’s a couple of others. We’ll see how they go. I’d really like as many of the group as possible to go to begin building that team and camaraderie,” Postecoglou said.

Forster will no doubt be annoyed by the latest injury. With Hugo Lloris gone, there is a chance for the England man to stake his claim despite the new signing of Vicario.

Big chance for Vicario

Fraser Forster will have been hoping to impress in pre-season and start the season as the number one stopper.

But it looks like he’s had quite the setback and this is a chance now for new signing Vicario to make his mark.

Postecoglou is going to need his goalkeeper to produce this season if Spurs want success. Forster’s setback, then, is not an ideal start to the campaign.