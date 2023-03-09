‘He won’t play him’: Pundit reckons Antonio Conte never really wanted 26-year-old at Tottenham











Speaking on Virgin Media Sport, ex-Ireland manager, Brian Kerr has been discussing Tottenham’s recruitment this summer and Yves Bissouma.

The Malian midfielder was signed from Brighton in the summer transfer window in a big-money move, but since arriving at Tottenham, he’s really struggled.

He’s barely made an impact in the first-team, being criticised by Antonio Conte for his failure to adjust to his tactics, while he’s barely gotten a game this season, starting just eight times in the Premier League.

Kerr has now questioned by Bissouma was even signed, claiming that he thinks Conte didn’t really want the 26-year-old in the first place.

Conte didn’t want Bissouma

Kerr gave his theory on the midfielder.

“Spurs supporters will be looking at that with the heavy investment this season again and they’re Conte’s players. He’s signed a couple from Juventus, Kulusevski and Bentancur. Bissouma, he was signed from Brighton and he won’t play him. I don’t know why he signed him if he didn’t really want him. Lenglet is another one from Barca,” Kerr said.

Wouldn’t be surprising

It wouldn’t be that shocking if it came out in the wash that Conte indeed didn’t want Bissouma at the club.

With Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici pulling the transfer strings at Tottenham, Conte has been open about the fact he’s had signings forced upon him in the past.

He went on the record to state that Djed Spence was a club signing rather than an arrival that was sanctioned by the manager, and based on how little Bissouma has played this season, it stands to reason to believe that he falls into that same category.

Bissouma looked to have the makings of a star when he was at Brighton, but now, the 26-year-old had a lot of work to do to prove himself at Tottenham.

