Liverpool are back on European action on Thursday as they face LASK in the Europa League.

The Reds go into the Europa League as one of the very best sides in the competition, and there’s a real chance that the Merseyside club win this trophy this year.

However, they head into Thursday’s game with something of a depleted squad after an injury-laden start to the season. The likes of Ibrahima Konate and Thiago have struggled for fitness so far, and according to James Pearce, speaking on the Walk On Podcast, Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to miss Thursday’s game against LASK.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold missing

Pearce shared what he knows about the 24-year-old.

“I don’t think Liverpool can keep playing the way they are doing and expect they will always dig it out like they did against Newcastle and like they did at Molineux at the weekend. That stability that is lacking will come. There are a few issues to chisel out, Liverpool can’t play the way Klopp wants them to without Trent. Hopefully Trent will be back for West Ham on Sunday, he won’t feature against LASK on Thursday,” Pearce said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Should be fine

As Pearce says, Liverpool can’t play the way they want to when Alexander-Arnold isn’t on the pitch, but, at the same time, they should be fine against LASK.

With all due respect, LASK aren’t exactly Manchester City, and if Liverpool are at even 50% of their capacity on Thursday, they should be able to get a result.

The Europa League isn’t a priority for the Reds this season, but they should be able to get a result here even without Alexander-Arnold in the side.