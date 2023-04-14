‘He won’t be going’: 51-year-old will not be Tottenham’s next manager, he’s ‘very happy’ – journalist











Unai Emery is doing an unbelievable job at Aston Villa, and it’s probably just a matter of time before the Premier League’s big boys come calling for the Spaniard once again.

Make no mistake about it, Emery is a manager who belongs at one of Europe’s elite clubs, but according to Dean Jones, he won’t be Spurs’ next manager.

Indeed, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Jones was discussing Emery’s future, and while he said that Villa face a big challenge in trying to keep hold of the 51-year-old, Jones stated that he won’t be going to Spurs anytime soon as he’s very happy with his current role at Villa Park.

Emery won’t go to Spurs

Jones shared what he knows about Emery.

“I think Villa’s biggest challenge will be keeping hold of Unai Emery because there will be that temptation to go to another big club again. As soon as you taste success clubs will be circling and a club like Tottenham will be thinking ‘oh actually he’d do a job’, but he won’t be going there at the moment because Emery is very happy with what he has at hand,” Jones said.

Why would he?

Unai Emery won’t be going to Tottenham at this point, and, in all honestly? Why would he?

It really feels as though he’s building something special at Aston Villa right now, and while Spurs have been way ahead of Villa in recent years, those tables can turn very quickly.

Don’t underestimate just how big of a club Villa are. They have their own incredibly wealthy owner, passionate fanbase and huge stadium and under the right manager with the right signings, they’ll absolutely be able to compete with Tottenham.

Emery has a good thing going at the moment, and he shouldn’t swap that for the unsteady ship that is Tottenham Hotspur.

