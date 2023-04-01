‘He will turn that club around’: BBC pundit says ‘brave’ manager would completely transform Tottenham











Clinton Morrison has made the case for Roberto De Zerbi to be hired by Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, the pundit was speaking about who should replace Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Morrison addressed the rumours surrounding Julian Nagelsmann, stating that it would be good for the club if the German came in, but he made it clear that he’d like to see De Zerbi get a shot.

Indeed, Morrison says that he thinks De Zerbi is an outstanding and brave manager, claiming that he could completely transform Tottenham if he’s backed.

Get De Zerbi

Morrison gave his verdict on the Brighton manager.

“If Nagelsmann goes in there and he gets the players he wants it will be good for the football club, but I’ll throw another name in there and people won’t like me for it, but I think he’s an outstanding manager, I would go with De Zerbi, I like the way he plays at Brighton, he’s a brave manager, he’s outstanding and he’s done an exceptional job there. If you back him he will turn that club around,” Campbell said.

Unproven

As much as we love what we’ve seen from De Zerbi so far at Brighton, it’s hard to be completely on board with what Morrison is saying here.

Indeed, while he’s been impressive so far in England, he has only been here for six months, and he’s still largely unproven.

We’ve seen so many managers have these purple patches when they start with a new club only to fade in the future – just look at someone like Alan Pardew at Newcastle for example, and while De Zerbi seems to be above that, appointing him at Spurs would be a risk.

Perhaps Spurs would be best off going with a safer, more proven, option.

