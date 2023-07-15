Gabriel Agbonlahor has pinpointed the Tottenham Hotspur player he believes will turn things around at the North London club.

The talkSPORT pundit believes that new signing James Maddison is the key to helping Tottenham battle back at the top.

When Leicester were relegated there was no doubting that Maddison would stay in the Premier League. The England international is a top player.

Spurs managed to pay a reported £40million for the former Leicester City creative midfielder and Agbonlahor spoke about how impressed he was by the signing.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

James Maddison the key to Tottenham’s success

No doubt many will be happy with the signing of James Maddison. He managed 10 goals and nine assists in the Premier League last season.

Agbonlahor was speaking about Maddison joining Spurs on talkSPORT. He said: “I think he will improve them massively. Spurs have been crying out for a number 10 for years. They need one.

“You can’t rely on Hojbjerg in the middle trying to setup attacks. You need Maddison in there and that can change Spurs’ formation. Stop with the five at the back.”

It is no shock to hear the pundit rave over the player and he is right in saying the club have missed a creative player over the years.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arguably Spurs haven’t had as creative a midfielder at the club since Christian Eriksen. It is very exciting to see Maddison at the club.

The ‘unbelievable‘ English international is a great asset for Spurs and hopefully he can get them back battling for Europe next season.