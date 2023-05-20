‘He will be on over £300k’: Journalist says Arsenal are ready to pay ‘world class’ player loads when he signs











Arsenal are set to hand Declan Rice a pay-packet of over £300,000-a-week.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

Bailey was actually speaking about a potential new contract for Martin Odegaard, stating that the Norwegian is in line for a deal worth in excess of that £300k-a-week mark, and he’s not the only one in line for that kind of bumper contract.

Indeed, Bukayo Saka is also set to agree similar terms, while Bailey says that Rice will be on that sort of wage when he joins this summer.

Of course, no deal is done yet, but Bailey spoke in such a way as if a deal was imminent, describing Rice’s arrival as a matter of ‘when’ rather than a matter of ‘if’.

Bailey notes that this is a major change in Arsenal’s wage structure as they currently don’t have any of these ultra-high contracts on their bill.

Arsenal set to pay Rice huge money

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘world class’ midfielder and Arsenal.

“This will be a huge deal as well. This will be over £300,000-a-week (for Odegaard), he will be one of the highest paid players at the club. Bukayo Saka has agreed a new deal on similar. It’s not signed yet, but he’s agreed it. Aaron Ramsdale is on a lot of money. When Declan Rice comes in, he will be on over £300k, this is a major change in the situation at Arsenal,” Bailey said.

Evolving

This is the next stage in Arsenal’s evolution as a club.

They’ve been spending hefty transfer fees on young players for some time now in the hope that they’ll grow into stars, and now, they’re bearing the fruits of their labour.

The likes of Odegaard and William Saliba will be due huge pay increases, while Rice will warrant a massive wage if he joins as well.

Bailey sounds confident that a deal will be done, speaking about Rice’s arrival at the Emirates in quite certain terms, but whether or not a deal goes ahead remains to be seen.

