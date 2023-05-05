'He will be moving': David Ornstein suggests Liverpool and Man United are going to battle to sign £70m star











Liverpool and Manchester United will go head to head for Alexis Mac Allister’s signature this summer according to David Ornstein.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, Ornstein was speaking about the market to sign midfielders this summer, and the journalist made the very astute point that there is more demand than supply this summer.

Mac Allister has been at the centre of a lot of speculation as of late, and according to Ornstein, there’s set to be a head-to-head battle between the two north west giants for the player’s signature.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Ornstein shared what he knows about the £70m star.

“The midfield position that you mention has demand outweighing the supply. There are questions about whether Alexis Mac Allister has a release clause, we will have to wait and see, there seems to be a sense of certainty that he will be moving on, which may indicate that there may be a clause or that there is an agreement of sorts,” Ornstein said.

“Liverpool, it is well documented they have a concrete interest in him and his stock appears to be rising, but there may be a battle for him with Manchester United said to be very keen on him as well,” Ornstein said.

Seen this before

Well, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Liverpool and Man United go head to head for a transfer target, is it?

Last summer, both clubs were chasing Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguayan ultimately ending up at Liverpool, while in the winter transfer window, Manchester United were seemingly set to sign Cody Gakpo before he went to Anfield instead.

If that trend continues, expect to see Mac Allister at Liverpool. However, things could be slightly different this summer depending on how this final race for the top four pans out.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Show all