Arsenal made their return to the Champions League on Wednesday, and you couldn’t help but pick up on the good vibes at the Emirates on the night.

Indeed, every single player was holding back a huge smile as the Champions League anthem rang around the Emirates on Wednesday, and you could just tell that everyone was so happy to be there.

However, there was one player in the stadium who may not have been too happy.

Indeed, Aaron Ramsdale had to watch from the bench as his teammates got to play in the Champions League for Arsenal for the first time in a long time, and speaking on the Arsenal YouTube channel, Adrian Clarke has stated that Ramsdale will have been gutted to have been on the bench last night.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ramsdale gutted

Clarke shared his verdict on the goalkeeper.

“I think all of us, we feel sorry for Aaron to a degree because he helped us get there and he will be gutted to be sat on the bench tonight, but I do believe Mikel when he says he’s interested in the notion of rotating them over the next few weeks, but we will see,” Clarke said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Earned it

Ramsdale will have been gutted about not starting against PSV. After all, he had earned the chance to play in the Champions League.

With all due respect to David Raya, he didn’t contribute to the Gunners’ top four finish last season, and he’s played no part in helping Arsenal to get to this point.

Meanwhile, Ramsdale put his all into last season to get Arsenal here, and now that the Gunners are finally in the promised land, he’s been dropped.

We hate to bring negativity to the table after such a fantastic win, but we have to imagine that the £25m man won’t be happy after last night.