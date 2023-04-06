'He will’: After contact with Spurs' players, 51-year-old manager will now talk to Chelsea – journalist











Tottenham-linked Mauricio Pochettino is set for talks with Chelsea.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, The Times’ Tom Allnutt has discussed the Argentine’s future amid a number of rumours about a return to Spurs.

Sky Sports have gone as far as to claim that Pochettino has spoken to some of the players at Tottenham about potentially coming back to north London.

However, with Spurs dragging their heels on this one, Allnutt says that the 51-year-old is going to hold talks with Chelsea about potentially heading to Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino to speak to Chelsea

The journalist shared what he knows about Pochettino.

“I think they do risk souring a few relationships a little bit here if they’re not careful. If they let this linger and Pochettino gets the feeling that he’s just being kept on the end of the phone. He would be well within his rights to jump into the job at Chelsea, the understanding is that he will be on their list as well and he will talk to them,” Allnutt said.

Thorn in Spurs’ side

Chelsea are proving to be a real pain in the backside for Tottenham.

The north London club and their west London rivals are both looking for a new head coach, and they are fishing in the same ponds.

Pochettino isn’t the only manager to be linked to both Spurs and Chelsea. Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are both supposedly targets for both clubs, and it seems like they’re both getting in one another’s way.

Spurs and Chelsea’s jobs will become so much easier once one of them have appointed a new manager, because right now, they’re in the middle of something of a Mexican standoff as they eye up the same targets.

