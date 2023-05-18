'He wasn't too happy': £24m Arsenal star jokes Eddie Howe told him off after what he once did vs Newcastle











Aaron Ramsdale has shared how Eddie Howe reacted to his incredible save when Arsenal hosted Newcastle in one of the manager’s first games in charge of the club back in 2021.

Ramsdale was speaking to David Seaman in a video on Arsenal’s YouTube channel following the news that the goalkeeper has signed a new contract at the Emirates.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale has proved to be an inspired signing for the Gunners. He has been number one for most of his two years with the club. And along the way, he has made some unbelievable saves.

Ramsdale jokes Howe wasn’t happy after save against Newcastle

One of those came in October 2021, when Eddie Howe was on the touchline for the first time as Newcastle boss. Ramsdale denied Jonjo Shelvey’s outstanding effort from long range with an amazing stop.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Ramsdale explained that it was particularly significant because Howe had been his boss at Bournemouth earlier in his career. And he suggested that he received something of a telling off afterwards.

“This is one of my favourites if I’m honest,” he said. “It was one of Eddie Howe’s first games. And obviously, he was the manager who gave me my chance in the Premier League. And I always remember speaking to him after the game, he wasn’t too happy with me.”

It says a lot that the stop against Newcastle is probably not amongst the very best of Ramsdale’s Arsenal career. He himself suggested that the save to deny James Maddison against Leicester was his favourite. Meanwhile, fans will not forget his incredible acrobatics to keep out Mo Salah this season in a hurry.

Ramsdale has his flaws. He has made a couple of costly mistakes this season. But there is absolutely no question that he has completely surpassed expectations since his £24 million move to the Emirates in 2021.

And he has won Arsenal a raft of points since taking the number one spot from Bernd Leno.

He could hold down the position for a number of years now. And what is particularly frightening is that he could still be some way away from his peak.