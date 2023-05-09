‘He wasn’t happy’: Kieran Trippier says ‘quiet’ Tottenham player went mad at half-time vs Ajax in 2019











Kieran Trippier has been recounting what happened at half-time against Ajax back in 2019 in Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final.

The game at the Johan Cruyff Arena will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest matches in Spurs’ recent history, and, as many will remember, Tottenham didn’t start very well.

Indeed, the north London club were 2-0 down at half-time, and something had to change in that period between half-time and full-time.

According to Trippier, speaking on The High Performance Podcast, one man who was vocal during that half-time period was Harry Kane, with the so-called ‘quiet’ England captain actually getting very angry during that half-time period.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Kane lost his rag

Trippier shared what happened at half-time during that game.

“I can remember, I don’t think Harry will mind me saying this. I’ve not seen Harry go mad in his career, but he really wasn’t happy. He wasn’t playing because he was injured at the time and he wasn’t happy. He didn’t say anything in a negative way, it was all positive, but seeing him and how he dealt with it helped me a bit.“He’s a leader, he’s such an important player for club and country, but he’s sometimes quiet and stuff, but when he does speak you listen.”

Leader

This is the sign of a true leader.

Kane isn’t a Roy Keane type, he won’t always be shouting and running his mouth, but when something has to be said, he’ll be the one to say it.

Kane wasn’t even playing in that game, but he still managed to have an impact on his team, and whatever he said clearly worked as Lucas Moura netted a second-half hat-trick to send Spurs to the Champions League final.

Photo by Stuart Franklin – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

