'He was very good': Pundit surprised club sold 26-year-old to Arsenal; he's actually improved with the Gunners











Johnny Giles has named Oleksandr Zinchenko in his Premier League team of the season, insisting that the Ukrainian has actually improved since joining Arsenal.

Giles was speaking on the Off The Ball podcast after the Gunners enjoyed an amazing season in which they came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title.

For much of the year, it appeared that Mikel Arteta’s men were going to get their hands on the trophy. And one of the key members of the side was Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Giles lauds Zinchenko after first season at Arsenal

Zinchenko proved to be perfect for the inverted full-back role at the Emirates. And while his form perhaps tailed off a little as the campaign went on, Giles felt that the 26-year-old enjoyed a brilliant season as he included him in his team of the year.

“I think he’s been very good,” he told Off The Ball. “Arsenal have had a really good season. They collapsed at the end of it as we know. But he came from City, and I think he was really, really good.

“I think he actually improved with Arsenal as a player, in my opinion. He was very good at City, I was surprised they let him go. But he certainly lived up to his reputation at Arsenal and was one of the main players through the year.”

For much of the season, it seemed that Manchester City were going to rue letting Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus leave for Arsenal in the summer.

Neither of the pair had been indisputable starters for the Cityzens. But it seemed that they were both absolutely perfect for Arteta’s plans.

Kieran Tierney is one of the best traditional left-backs in the division. He could play for almost anyone who wants their full-backs to get down the line, produce dangerous crosses and defend well.

And yet, there was generally a clear drop-off when Tierney came in for Zinchenko.

Finding someone to cover Zinchenko looks important for Arsenal this summer. And they will hope that he is able to kick on in his second season in North London.