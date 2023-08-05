Harry Kane has been the talk of the transfer window this summer, but before all of this transfer speculation started, he wasn’t making too many headlines last season.

Tottenham were, of course, absolutely terrible last term, but Kane actually had what you could say was his best season ever last time around.

The striker netted 30 Premier League goals last term, and if it weren’t for Erling Haaland he would’ve been the runaway winner of the Golden Boot.

Haaland earned all of the plaudits last year, so much so that Kane didn’t get the credit he deserved.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Sam Allardyce was speaking about Kane, and he shared his view that he went under the radar last season.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kane underrated

Allardyce spoke about the striker.

“If you’re going to sign Harry Kane you will improve your sides goals by about 50%. He was under the radar last year because of Haaland at Man City but he scored 30, not 18 or 20, 30,” Allardyce said.

“When Sir Alex wanted to win the league he bought Van Persie at 32, and buying Harry Kane gets Man United very close to Arsenal and Man City.”

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

To be expected

Harry Kane has a touch of what we like to call Mo Salah syndrome at the moment where his incredible feats of goalscoring aren’t recognised as much because they are now to be expected.

Kane is expected to score more than 20 goals every single season, so nobody really bats an eyelid when he’s at the top of the scoring charts, but when someone like Ivan Toney upsets the status quo, he’s the talk of the town.

Kane is held to a different standard to any other striker, and that’s because of how good he’s been each and every year.

As Allardyce says, Kane did go under the radar last season, any other year he would’ve been the Player of the Year, but due to his team’s underperformance and the emergence of Haaland, he didn’t get the credit he deserves.