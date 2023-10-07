‘He was top’: Kieran Gibbs says £7m defender didn’t get the credit he deserved at Arsenal

Arsenal have had some unsung heroes over the years.

The likes of Gilberto Silva, Lauren and Tomas Rosicky were all fantastic players who never really got their due praise during their time in north London.

Speaking on ESPN, Kieran Gibbs has been asked to name the player he thought was underrated during his time at Arsenal, and he named Bacary Sagna as a player he thought didn’t get enough credit.

Sagna joined Arsenal for £7m back in 2007 and spent the best part of a decade with the Gunners, and according to Gibbs, he should’ve been rated much more highly at the time.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sagna was underrated

Gibbs shared his verdict on his former teammate.

“What about you Kieran, who did you play with at Arsenal that didn’t get the credit he deserved?” Gibbs was asked.

“Bacary Sagna, yeah, I thought he was top, he was consistent, he did get plaudits and he did get his flowers, but I feel like he could’ve got it more, and I thought he was a top right-back,” Gibbs said.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Tough time

So many players during that time at Arsenal didn’t get the credit they deserved because it was a tough era for the north London club.

The Gunners, of course, had that lengthy trophy drought in the late 2000s, and they garnered a bit of a reputation for being soft.

However, they still managed to get in the top four every year, and if they could replicate that run these days, they’d get a lot more credit.

Sagna was one of the better right-backs in the league at that time, but due to Arsenal’s iffy form around that era, he wasn’t really recognised as the fantastic player he was.