Gareth Bale’s footballing career is over, and, these days, you’re way more likely to see him on a golf course than in a football stadium.

The Welshman has just played a part on the winning team in the Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star competition, and he’s likely to stay in Rome to watch the Ryder Cup this weekend.

Bale has always had a penchant for golf, and according to Dan Kilpatrick, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, at one point, he actually wanted to turn pro.

According to Kilpatrick, Bale was often telling people at Tottenham during his loan spell during the 2020/21 season that he wanted to turn professional in golf, but, sadly, it looks as though that hasn’t worked out.

Bale always spoke about golfing

Kilpatrick shared what he knew about Bale and his golf ambitions.

“I remember when Bale was at Spurs, he was sort of harbouring ambitions and he was telling people that he wanted to have a crack at being a pro golfer. I remember hearing that and thinking I was onto the story of a lifetime, but it hasn’t quite worked out,” Kilpatrick said.

Still time

Bale hasn’t quite made it as a golfer yet, but he still has plenty of time to progress in that field.

Bale isn’t old, he’s only 34 years old, and the fact that he’s already almost playing off a scratch handicap shows just how good he is.

He certainly has the money to pay for the top coaches in the game, and given that he already has that elite sportsman mentality, he could well end up making it in this sport.

Don’t write off Bale as a potential golf star just yet.