‘He was so good’: Virgil van Dijk says 20-year-old Liverpool youngster has really impressed him

Liverpool have done a brilliant job at bedding in some of their young players in recent years.

The likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have become core members of this Liverpool squad over the past two seasons, and this year, Jarrell Quansah has stepped up to become a rather important player for the Reds.

Indeed, the young centre-back has played plenty of football already this season, and he’s been improving on a weekly basis.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Virgil van Dijk has been discussing the 20-year-old’s development and how much he has impressed him so far this term, stating that he was ‘so good’ on his Premier League debut earlier this term.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Van Dijk impressed by Quansah

The Liverpool captain spoke about the youngster.

“I am the captain now so I tried to help him. The way he conducted himself throughout the whole game and how solid he was, I was very proud. It takes you back to how you were when you were younger and what you would’ve liked as advice and how people would’ve reacted. He was so good,” Van Dijk said.

Photo by Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Perfect mentor

Quansah really couldn’t ask for a better mentor than Van Dijk at Liverpool.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

The Dutchman isn’t just one of the best centre-backs of this generation, he’s one of the best leaders we’ve seen in the game, and it sounds like he’s taken a real shine to the 20-year-old.

Quansah won’t go too far wrong if he sticks with Van Dijk, and the Dutchman could be key to helping the youngster reach his potential in the coming years.

Who knows? Van Dijk may be training up his eventual Liverpool replacement here.

At the age of just 20, this young man has the world at his feet and it’s going to be exciting to see how he kicks on from here.