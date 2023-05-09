‘He was shattered’: Don Hutchison says £3m Newcastle player looked absolutely spent vs Arsenal











Don Hutchison has claimed that Fabian Schar looked absolutely exhausted against Arsenal this weekend, believing that the Swiss defender was carrying an injury.

The pundit was speaking on Premier League Productions about this weekend’s game against the Gunners, and he stated that the centre-back just looked absolutely spent towards the end of the game as he tried to chase down Gabriel Martinelli.

Schar has, of course, performed above and beyond many people’s expectations so far this season, but it looks as though his body-on-the-line style of defending is finally catching up with him.

Schar looked exhausted

Hutchison gave his verdict on the defender when he was analysing Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal.

“He’s direct, he’s rapid, he can even shift the ball, you can try and second-guess by his footwork by which way he’s going, but he was stopping and starting and then Schar at the end was carrying an injury I think, so he was shattered,” Hutchison said.

“That was the big one, I heard a lot of people saying it’s a great save from Ramsdale, it’s an ok save from Ramsdale, but it’s a horrendous miss from Fabian Schar. Arsenal just shaded it.”

Can’t blame him

It’s hard to really blame Schar for looking so tired this season. After all, he’s played almost every game for the Magpies this term and he’s played at such an intensity.

At the age of 31, Schar is no spring chicken, and after almost 3000 minutes of football this season, he’s bound to feel it in his legs, especially when he has to defend against a player like Gabriel Martinelli.

Schar has been brilliant this term and at just £3m he has to go down as one of the greatest signings in Newcastle’s recent history.

