‘He was ready-made’: Tim Sherwood can’t believe Spurs haven’t hired ‘world class’ manager











Tim Sherwood is shocked that Tottenham didn’t hire Mauricio Pochettino after sacking Antonio Conte.

The ‘world class’ manager is the new Chelsea boss, but Sherwood is still firmly of the belief that the Argentine should have been brought back to Spurs.

Indeed, speaking on Premier League Productions, Sherwood stated that he is surprised that Spurs didn’t go back for Pochettino, claiming that he was the perfect ready-made gaffer for the north London club.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Sherwood shocked

The pundit gave his verdict on Pochettino and Spurs.

“He changed the fortunes of Tottenham around and I think he will do the same at Chelsea,” Sherwood said.

“Are you surprised that Tottenham haven’t gone back in for him?” Sherwood was asked.

“Absolutely, he was a ready-made man for them, it’s better the devil you know than the one you don’t. They keep trying to bring the next manager in, they’ve tried trophy managers like Conte and Mourinho, they had the ready-made manager there and Chelsea have stolen a march and credit to them because he will make them a success again,” Sherwood concluded.

The obvious choice

It is surprising that Spurs didn’t go back for Pochettino. After all, he was he obvious choice.

Indeed, the fans were chanting his name on a weekly basis after the sacking of Conte, the players apparently wanted him to come back, and the man himself was reportedly keen.

However, for some reason, Daniel Levy resisted all of this temptation and now, he’s missed out on the chance to bring Pochettino in.

Spurs certainly need to get this managerial appointment right now, because if Pochettino succeeds at Chelsea while Tottenham continue to falter, the Lilywhites will be left with some serious egg on their faces.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Show all