‘He was overlooked’: Liam Brady says midfielder Arsenal sold for £1m should’ve gotten more chances

Arsenal have let a few talented players go at a young age in recent years.

The likes of Yunus Musah, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Bennacer have all gone on to become stars since leaving Arsenal as youngsters, and this isn’t a trend that has only just started.

Indeed, while Arsenal have done some great work with their academy prospects over the years, they’ve also neglected a few very talented players in that time.

Speaking on the Arsecast, Liam Brady has been discussing his time working with the Arsenal youth teams, and he named Sebastian Larsson as a player he thought should’ve been given more of a shot at Arsenal before being sold.

Larsson should’ve had more chances

Brady spoke about Larsson and the fact he should’ve gotten more of a chance.

“Arsene said he wanted us to scout for young players outside of England, and we did, we brought in some really good young players. Cesc Fabregas has to be one of the best young players we brought in as a kid, but we had Seb Larsson and I thought he could’ve gotten a better run-out at Arsenal, he was overlooked a little bit, but there weren’t many that Arsenal missed,” Brady said.

Larsson could’ve been useful

We’re not going to say that Sebsatian Larsson could’ve been the answer to all of Arsenal’s problems in the late 2000s, but he could’ve been a handy addition to that squad.

The Gunners had big problems in their midfield around that time, and Larsson was a more than capable player at Premier League level.

He could play on the flank or in the middle, he was a great passer, and he had a fantastic dead-ball delivery on him too.

Arsenal ultimately sold Larsson for just £1m, and we can’t help but think that they were a bit too hasty in letting him go all those years ago.