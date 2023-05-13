‘He was never given a chance’: Pundit says Spurs would be ‘smart’ to hire 47-year-old now











Steve Nicol has tipped Graham Potter as a good option to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on ESPN, the pundit was running through the potential options for Spurs after Julian Nagelsmann was ruled out of the race to become the new Tottenham manager, and he settled on Potter as his pick.

The former Chelsea boss hasn’t had the best of times as of late after being sacked by the Stamford Bridge outfit, but Nicol is more sympathetic towards the 47-year-old, claiming that he was never truly given a chance to succeed in west London.

Nicol did make an interesting point, stating that if you erased his time at Chelsea from his CV, then Potter would be the clear choice to become the new Spurs manager.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Potter the smart pick

Nicol gave his verdict on the English manager.

“Graham Potter, is it too soon after Chelsea? Or would that just be a smart move? He was never given a chance. He in my opinion wasn’t given the opportunity to do well at Chelsea. If you erase Chelsea from Potter’s CV then I guess the answer is Potter,” Nicol said.

Worth a punt

Potter is certainly damaged goods at the moment, but sometimes that’s when you’re best off hiring a manager, when they have a point to prove.

Look at someone like David Moyes at West Ham, everyone thought his best days were behind him when he returned to the London Stadium, but he’s had West Ham playing European football for the past two years and he could even be about to win a trophy.

The same can be said of someone like Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The German’s reputation was damaged after a poor final season at Dortmund, but the Reds knew that he was still a talented coach.

Potter’s credibility took at hit at Chelsea, but he’s still a good manager who could be worth a punt for Spurs.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

