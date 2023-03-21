‘He was literally walking’: Pundit says 29-year-old Tottenham player has looked so lazy this season











Speaking to Off The Ball, former Ireland captain, Kenny Cunningham, has been discussing the fallout of this weekend’s Premier League games and Tottenham Hotspur.

Of course, Spurs are the big story after this weekend. Antonio Conte’s press conference was unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, while their performance against Southampton was all too familiar.

Many players have had the finger pointed at them for their performances this season, but one player who has avoided criticism by and large is Harry Kane, until now that is.

Indeed, Cunningham has been incredibly critical of Kane after his performance at the weekend, claiming that he’s not doing enough work off the ball and that he’s kidding fans and coaches with his meek approach to pressing.

Kane not doing enough

Cunningham went in on the England captain.

“I think the goals are interesting with Kane. It’s too easy to look at Kane and say that he’s doing his stuff. He does his stuff in and around the penalty box, but is he doing his stuff out of possession when Spurs don’t have the ball? I would argue he’s not and he hasn’t been for quite some time. I’m not sure physically he can do it,” Cunningham said.

“Maybe when Pochettino was there he was playing with more intensity and there was more there, but he’s different. I see a drop off there and it comes to us all at different points. I looked at him on Saturday, he was literally walking. You know when someone is trying to kid you, trying to close down the centre-half, but he’s not closing them down, he’s getting within 10 yards and walking into traffic, walking into people to get away from it. It wasn’t just Saturday, I’ve seen it all season and last season as well.”

Can’t do everything

Could Harry Kane do more when his team is out of possession? Probably, but to label him as one of Spurs’ problems is incredibly harsh.

He’s already Tottenham’s top scorer and primary playmaker. What more do you really want him to do?

He’s a fantastic player, but you can’t expect him to do absolutely everything by himself.

Kane is the last person to blame for Spurs’ current struggles, that’s for sure.

