‘He was like a magician’: Younes Kaboul says midfielder Tottenham sold for £30m was absolutely unreal

Tottenham under Harry Redknapp were one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League at one point.

They never won any major silverware, but they did bloody a few noses in the Premier League while playing some incredibly exciting stuff.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Rafa Van der Vaart were truly spectacular players, but perhaps the best of the bunch was Luka Modric.

The Croatian was almost hypnotic to watch at Spurs, he ran almost every game he played in from the midfield and it seemed like he could do anything on the ball.

At the age of 38, he’s still doing it today for Real Madrid after his £30m move from Spurs all those years ago, but he’s still remembered incredibly fondly in Tottenham circles.

Speaking on the Official Tottenham Hotspur Podcast, Younes Kaboul named Modric alongside Jermain Defoe as one of his favourite ever teammates, claiming that the midfielder was like a magician when he was at Tottenham.

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Modric was unreal

Kaboul spoke highly of his former Spurs teammate.

“I will share something quickly. When I first came in I was watching one player with how he was training. I was surprised by his workrate, in the gym, on the pitch, he would stay. I thought Jermain was the best trainer. I was with him at Tottenham twice, Portsmouth and Sunderland, but I would say Modric, he was like a magician basically. He was making us play well and if he was less good we wouldn’t play as well,” Kaboul said.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Remarkable

You only have to look at what Modric has done since leaving Spurs to see how a player he is.

He’s a Ballon d’Or winner, a multi-time Champions League winner and a World Cup runner-up.

All things considered, Modric has to be considered a true modern legend in this sport, and Spurs were very lucky to have him for that short period of time.

As Kaboul says, Modric was one of the best players Tottenham have ever had.