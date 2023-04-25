‘He was hoping’: ‘Intelligent’ manager genuinely wanted to become the new Tottenham boss – journalist











Mauricio Pochettino looks set to become the new manager of Chelsea, but at one point, he was hoping to get the Tottenham job.

That’s according to The Telegraph’s Jason Burt who was speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast.

The journalist was discussing Pochettino’s impending move to Chelsea, and he stated that it’s a move that makes a lot of sense due to the fact the Argentine has had his eye on a Premier League return for quite some time.

Indeed, according to Burt, Pochettino has wanted to come to England for a little while, and while he’s seemingly in line for the Chelsea job, at one point he was genuinely hoping that he would become the new Tottenham boss.

Pochettino wanted the Spurs job.

Burt shared what he knows about the ‘intelligent’ manager.

“It does feel like the right fit. We know he wants to come back to the Premier League and he was hoping at one stage that would be back to Tottenham Hotspur. He’s spoken to them (Chelsea) before, they’ve gone after him before. When they hired Graham Potter they were impressed by Pochettino then, so he was always in their mind,” Burt said.

Dropped the ball

Tottenham had a top class manager right there staring them in the face and they dropped the ball.

Pochettino wanted the job and the fans wanted Pochettino back. Daniel Levy could have made everyone happy if he’d made the right call here, but, for some reason, Levy didn’t make an approach to Pochettino.

Now, it looks as though the Argentine will be heading to Chelsea, and it’s fair to say that Spurs could well live to regret not hiring the 51-year-old if he manages to get the Blues firing once again.

