‘He was everywhere’: Media hails £80k-a-week Spurs player’s display for his country

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies could’ve just given Ange Postecoglou some food for thought.

The Spurs veteran has made three appearances for the Lilywhites this season so far.

Two were off the bench in the Premier League, and the other was a 90-minute League Cup outing.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

In that game, Davies also sported the captain’s armband, which shows Postecoglou rates him highly.

On Thursday, the Tottenham player delivered a man-of-the-match display for Wales against South Korea.

Davies helped his nation keep a clean sheet against Son Heung-min’s side in a 0-0 friendly draw in Cardiff.

‘Really good performance’

Media outlets covering the match loved what they saw from the £10million Spurs man.

“Felt like he was everywhere at times,” wrote Wales Online, who gave Davies a 7 out of 10 and named him their Star Man.

“Did his job defensively with minimal fuss and showed little fear in getting forward. A really good performance.”

Meanwhile, PF gave the Tottenham ace an 8 out of 10 for his efforts on the night.

“The most composed of the three Welsh centre-backs,” they wrote of the £80,000-a-week veteran.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

With Postecoglou switching Tottenham to a back four, already this limits Davies’ chances of regular starts.

In addition, Destiny Udogie is now first choice and he’s been impressing.

That said, Davies is a very capable back-up at the very least, and no doubt he’ll be pushing Udogie for that starting spot.