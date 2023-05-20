‘He was always’: Eddie Nketiah makes claim about Marcelo Bielsa after his spell at Leeds











Eddie Nketiah has given his verdict on Marcelo Bielsa three years on from his spell at Leeds United.

The striker had something of a topsy-turvy time at Elland Road under Bielsa. He barely got a game for the Whites, despite having a fantastic goalscoring record, and he was eventually recalled by Arsenal in the January.

Many wondered whether or not there was an underlying issue between Bielsa and Nketiah at the time, but the striker has now gone on the record to praise the former Leeds manager.

Indeed, speaking on Premier League Productions, Nketiah described Bielsa as a special manager who would push him to the limit every single day in training.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Nketiah praises Bielsa

The striker gave his verdict on the Argentine after his spell at Leeds.

“What was Marcelo Bielsa like, he’s a pretty unique guy isn’t he?” Nketiah was asked.

“He is, he’s a special guy. He’s someone who just loves football, and he was always pushing you. He would push me out of my comfort zone everyday. Make sure you’re training as you play and that stayed with me, and I keep that mentality to this day. It was good for me to get some minutes, play at that level and it eventually ended with them winning the league,” Nketiah said.

Impact

This is the sign of what a brilliant manager Bielsa was at Leeds.

Nketiah was a fringe player during his time at Elland Road. He barely got a game and he would have been forgiven for not enjoying his football that much.

Despite that, Bielsa still had a lasting impact on the Arsenal youngster, and he takes the lessons he learned at Leeds with him to this day.

That spell at Leeds was crucial for Nketiah and his development.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Show all