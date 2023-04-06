‘He was absolutely rubbish’: Sam Allardyce says Liverpool 30-year-old has completely transformed











Sam Allardyce has been hailing Mohamed Salah for the improvement he has made since joining Liverpool.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce was speaking about how some attackers can struggle to adapt to Premier League football during their first year in England.

The ex-Bolton boss picked out Salah as a prime example, quite bluntly stating that the Egyptian was ‘absolutely rubbish’ during his his short stint as a Chelsea player.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Salah has transformed

Allardyce discussed the Liverpool star and his improvement.

“Forwards who come to the Premier League, in that first year they find it the hardest to be successful. We talk about Mo Salah and what a player he is. He was absolutely rubbish at Chelsea, and they got rid of him because he couldn’t score a goal. You look at him then and you go ‘no’, but he’s come back with a vengeance,” Allardyce said.

Night and day

It’s hard to even imagine Salah playing for Chelsea these days because he looked like such a different player when he was at Stamford Bridge.

He wasn’t a clinical finisher, he wasn’t strong and he wasn’t playing cleverly. It’s bizarre to think that he is the same player we’ve grown accustomed to seeing at Liverpoool in recent years.

Of course, Salah isn’t the only player to have transformed since ditching Chelsea during that era. Kevin De Bruyne has also established himself as a Premier League great since leaving Stamford Bridge.

Sometimes you do just need that adjustment period to mature and transform yourself, and it’s fair to say that Salah has gone through quite the change since leaving Chelsea.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

