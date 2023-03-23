'He used to try': Jose Enrique slams Liverpool 24-year-old, calls him 'one of the worst' in the Premier League











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jose Enrique has been discussing Trent Alexander-Arnold and his performances for Liverpool this season.

The England star has been below-par for the Reds this term. His attacking numbers have dropped off of a cliff, while he’s basically been non-existent as a defensive entity too.

The 24-year-old has received plenty of criticism, and now, Enrique has piled in on the defender too, claiming that he looks like one of the worst defenders in the Premier League right this second.

Enrique blasts Alexander-Arnold

The pundit didn’t hold back in his criticism of Alexander-Arnold.

“I don’t agree, I don’t agree. Trent was a lot more intense, he was never a world-class defender, I agree, but now he’s one of the worst defenders as a right-back in the league in my opinion, he doesn’t defend. Every one vs one against him is like a present right now. Mental wise this guy is going through something, he used to defend, he used to tackle, he used to try. Now I’m telling you, give me Trippier, give me Walker, give me Lamptey. It’s a lack of competition,” Enrique said.

Harsh

There’s no doubt about it, the defender has gone backwards this season, but to call him one of the worst in the league is incredibly harsh.

Yes, he could be better, and he has been better in the past, but he’s still shown glimpses of brilliance this season, most notably against Manchester United earlier this month.

Alexander-Arnold does need to improve his defending, that much is obvious, but as he’s shown in the past, when he has the right level of support from his midfield and full-backs, he can still be one of the best players in the Premier League.

