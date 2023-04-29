‘He used to sprint’: Sky pundit says 24-year-old Liverpool player used to put in so much more effort











Jamie Redknapp has been speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool and his workrate.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Redknapp stated that Alexander-Arnold has changed a lot in terms of his defensive ability.

The pundit stated that the right-back used to be much better in terms of defending, while he also stated that his workrate was also much better back in the day, claiming that he used to sprint backwards just as much as he would run forwards when he was younger.

Alexander-Arnold used to work harder

Redknapp spoke about the right-back.

“I’m interested with Alexander-Arnold and where he’s playing now. It will work at times and he does it naturally. When you vacate that area though you leave a massive gap. I still think Trent is a great right-back. When I first saw him in the Premier League he was a good defender, not a great defender. I didn’t see him get beaten too often. I didn’t see him not sprinting back. He used to sprint when he got in that team backwards as much as he did forwards, so they have to be careful,” Redknapp said.

No point to prove

Redknapp states that Alexander-Arnold used to work harder when he was younger, and the reality is that he had to work harder when he was younger.

Indeed, as a teenager, Alexander-Arnold had no credit in the bank, nobody knew who he was and he had to make a name for himself.

Nowadays, he’s noted as one of the best right-backs of all-time, and he knows that he’s going to be in this Liverpool team no matter what – hence why his workrate may have dropped slightly.

As Marvin Hagler once said, ‘It’s tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5am when you’ve been sleeping in silk pyjamas.’ Alexander-Arnold has arrived at Liverpool and with no point to prove, he’s seemingly allowed his levels to drop a bit.

