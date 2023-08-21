Andy Townsend has shared that he thought Arnaut Danjuma was Everton’s best player when he came on against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Danjuma replaced the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin towards the end of the first half and started his minutes up top.

Speaking on talkSport this morning, Townsend explained that Danjuma was trying very hard to make something happen.

Townsend said: “I thought [Arnaut] Danjuma, when he came on, I thought he actually, he was one of their better boys on the day, if not their best player actually.

“He ran into the channels, he tried to make something happen, take a bit of responsibility, try and get a shot away, just try and be a nuisance.

“He kind of did that with very little support around him of course.”

Danjuma arrived at Everton this summer on a season-long loan from Spanish side Villarreal.

And whilst he’s just been a sub in his first two games, the number 10 will surely be crucial across the season.

Danjuma moved out to the left wing for Everton in Sunday’s second half against Villa and that is a role he should perform best for the side.

If Everton’s opening defeat against Fulham was unlucky, it’s hard to argue the same against Villa yesterday.

Despite signing Youssef Chermiti, who was again not in the squad yesterday, it still feels like Everton need added fire power.

That would most obviously come in the form of a striker, but Sean Dyche’s side are also lacking goals from their midfield.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been a strong performer in an advanced role under Dyche but the side can’t rely on his goals alone.

Sadly it’s an all too familiar story for Everton, and you feel the remaining days of this window will be telling.

It’s not all doom and gloom, there’s very good aspects to this squad, but it seems it still needs strengthening.

Townsend thought Danjuma looked like Everton’s best player against Villa, and given he was only a substitute it should probably cause some concern.