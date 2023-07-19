‘He still does’: Pundit says 24-year-old Arsenal player goes missing way too often

Jason Cundy has compared Kai Havertz with Mesut Ozil, and suggested that the Arsenal summer signing goes missing too often.

Cundy was speaking on talkSPORT after the German came in for some ridicule after becoming the first player in history to not score in the MLS cross and volley challenge this week.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Of course, Kai Havertz became Arsenal’s first statement signing of the summer, arriving from Chelsea. It was a move that few would have anticipated before the window began.

Havertz had a difficult time at Stamford Bridge. He did score the winner in a Champions League final. However, he never lived up to expectations during his time with the Blues.

Cundy accuses Arsenal signing Kai Havertz of going missing

Arsenal have a track record for proving doubters wrong with their signings. Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White both spring to mind following their arrivals a couple of years ago.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

So supporters will hope that Havertz can follow in their footsteps. However, Cundy admitted that he is not convinced that the 24-year-old will be able to step up following his switch to the Emirates.

“Ultimately, there are parts of a footballer’s makeup you look at and go: ‘not quite sure about you’. When the going gets tough, he went missing. That’s the truth,” he told talkSPORT.

“The first game he ever played [for Chelsea], he played Brighton away. And he played on the right-hand side and he looked lost. And it wasn’t his best position. He reminded me a lot of Ozil. When I say Ozil, I’m talking about the one who goes missing; that languid, lazy stroll type of player. I said to my co-presenter, he reminds me of Ozil. And that’s not a compliment. And he still does.”

Of course, Ozil was capable of some outrageous moments. He is one of those players who could entice fans to come to games just to watch him.

But his time at Arsenal is not going to be remembered overly fondly. He had the talent to be a club legend. But Arsenal fans will probably think of what might have been when they recall his time with the club.

You can understand the comparison with Havertz. The good news for Arsenal is that they are now arguably in a much better position than they were for much of Ozil’s time with the club.

The worry is that is not yet clear where Havertz will play. So it is tough to see the pathway to him realising his full potential.

But Arsenal will know that if it does click, he could be an amazing signing.