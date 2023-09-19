‘He stepped up’: Alan Shearer raves about ‘quality’ Liverpool player vs Wolves

Alan Shearer loved what he saw from Liverpool defender Andy Robertson this week in their 3-1 win against Wolves.

Liverpool have continued their great momentum which begun towards the end of last season and have picked up 13 points from an available 15 this season.

To still be undefeated in their first five games despite some tough fixtures and some players being unavailable is great for fans of the club to see.

They look like they could be title challengers again this season and Jurgen Klopp will be throughly impressed with what he has seen so far.

Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Stagwell

Alan Shearer raves over Andy Robertson

The ‘quality‘ left-back ended up being crucial in the game not just defensively but also offensively as well.

He managed to score a pivotal goal in the 85th minute to make the score 2-1 at the time. Liverpool went on to win 3-1.

Speaking in his weekly Premier League column, Shearer selected Robertson in his team of the week. Praising the defender, he said: “Liverpool needed a big second-half performance and he stepped up with their second goal in an excellent comeback win at Wolves.”

It is no shock to see the player raved about by Shearer following a commanding performance. With Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also missing, it was huge to see him step up.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Hopefully the form of the Scottish international continues. If he can be at his best when it comes to attacking then Liverpool have a lethal threat at left-back.

More so, they will need to player to step up as a lot of new faces joined the club this summer transfer window. Fans will be hoping that Robertson continues to perform like he did against Wolves.