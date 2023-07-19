Kai Havertz is looking like he’s settling in brilliantly at Arsenal already.

That is according to Kaya Kaynak who was asked about the German’s body language in the recent open training session.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist was discussing the Gunners’ open training session, and he was asked what Havertz looked like during this session.

Kaynak said that Havertz seemed to be settling in really well, claiming as though he already looked like he was a core member of the group and that he looks to be really happy with his new teammates.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Havertz looking happy

Kaynak shared what he noticed about the big German.

“How was Kai’s body language?” Kaynak was asked.

“Good, yeah, he seems really happy he seems as though he was a part of the group. He really sticks out because he’s the tallest one in the group. I’m 6ft6 and he’s 6ft4 and he stands out above the rest of the Arsenal group. Arsenal have quite a tall team now,” Kaynak said.

“Positive body language I’d say, he looked pretty good and pretty happy. It helps that there’s that small former Chelsea contingent, Jorginho is helping him settle and Jorginho is a very popular member of the squad.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Hit the ground running

It’s great to hear that Havertz is settling in at Arsenal so quickly.

The £65m man will want to hit the ground running at Arsenal in his debut season, and the best way to do that is to quickly embed yourself within the squad and get to grips with your new surroundings.

By the looks of things, Havertz is doing just that, and while body language doesn’t tell you the whole story, the fact that he was looking happy is a good sign.