Michail Antonio has now shared a ton of praise for Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou by way of his former goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Antonio shared a conversation he had with Joe Hart on The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The striker shared that Joe Hart had announced Postecoglou as the best manager he’s ever played under.

Antonio also put that praise in a strong context given all of the excellent managers Joe Hart has previously played for.

Antonio said: “I spoke to Joe Hart and he said that he was the best manager he has played under, tactically everything.



“Hart has been with some decent managers so he must be decent and you are seeing it with Tottenham right now, the football they are playing.

“I feel like they are going to be up there, actually I could put them in the Champions League spots if they keep going like they are.”

High praise indeed for both Tottenham and Postecoglou.

And all the while Spurs are playing such attractive football under their new manager, you can expect the plaudits to continue.

Antonio agreed with Hart’s lofty praise for Tottenham’s Postecoglou

Although Spurs had a blip in their League Cup defeat away to Fulham on Tuesday, they’ll be hoping to put that right this weekend.

Postecoglou’s Tottenham side face a trip to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And one player that was rumoured to be a Spurs player by then, Ansu Fati, looks like he’ll instead be heading elsewhere in the league.

A quite remarkable ‘here we go’ has been issued by Fabrizio Romano on Fati’s move to Brighton Hove Albion.

So although Joe Hart proclaimed Tottenham’s Postecoglou as the best manager he’s played under, Fati seemingly won’t get the pleasure.

Tottenham will however seemingly hope to have a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson wrapped up as soon as possible.