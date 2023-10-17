‘He said’: Keir Starmer shares what Gareth Southgate has told him about Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is absolutely brilliant to watch as a footballer.

The winger is a supreme talent who has taken the Premier League by storm in recent years.

While Saka is brilliant to watch on the pitch, it sounds as though he is equally as brilliant off of it too.

Indeed, everything you see about Saka behind the scenes would indicate that he is a great character. He appears to be incredibly humble and down to earth and you can’t help but just love him

Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Saka, and it sounds as though Gareth Southgate is too.

Indeed, speaking to AFTV, Labour leader, Keir Starmer, has been discussing Saka, and he says that he’s had a rave review about the winger and his personality directly from Gareth Southgate when he has spoken to the England manager in the past.

Southgate privately praised Saka

Starmer shared what Southgate told him about Saka.

“Yeah, I spoke to Gareth Southgate about him and he said he’s got an incredible family, he’s an incredible young man and has an incredible story. Last season he played a lot of games, no moaning, he just got out there and did it,” Starmer said.

Incredible

Southgate has praised Saka for his incredible attitude, and it’s telling that he also praised the winger’s family.

Saka has clearly been led in the right direction by everyone around him every step of the way in his career, and despite being one of the very best players in the world today, he somehow doesn’t have a hint of an ego or a nasty streak.

He loves playing football, he loves making the fans happy, and he’s incredibly talented.

He’s the consummate professional, and Arsenal are incredibly lucky to have him.