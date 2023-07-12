Reiss Nelson wants to play a lot more football for Arsenal this season.

That is according to Chris Wheatley who was speaking on the National World YouTube channel about the winger.

Nelson has just signed a new contract with Arsenal, and according to Wheatley, he’s had a fire lit inside him after putting pen to paper.

Indeed, the journalist says that Nelson is really determined to stake a claim at Arsenal now and that he wants to break into that first-team this season.

Nelson wants to play more

Wheatley shared what he knows about the young winger.

“There are a lot of fringe players who are going to be pushing on the first-team door. I think Reiss Nelson is one of those who is really determined to stake a claim. He’s always been there and thereabouts, and he really wants to break in this season. After talks with Mikel Arteta he has been persuaded to stay and he turned down AC Milan,” Wheatley said.

Won’t be easy

Nelson may well want to play more for Arsenal next season, but, in all honesty, it won’t be easy for him.

There’s a strong argument to make that Arsenal’s two best players are their two wingers with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli shining so brightly last season.

Of course, nothing is impossible in football and if Nelson can find another gear there’s no reason why he can’t give Mikel Arteta a big decision to make.

With that being said, it would be remiss to pretend as though it will be easy for Nelson to displace either Saka or Martinelli in this first-team.

One thing is for sure, Nelson is a player to keep an eye on during pre-season.