'He really is': Pundit claims 'elite' Tottenham player is starting to bore him and now needs to leave











Craig Burley has urged Harry Kane to fight his way to secure a move out of Tottenham Hotspur this summer, insisting that Spurs are going absolutely nowhere right now.

Burley was speaking to ESPN after Tottenham suffered another loss on Saturday, dashing any remaining hope of Spurs qualifying for the Champions League next year.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The situation has put Harry Kane‘s future under the microscope ahead of the summer. Of course, the 29-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract in North London. And given his age, there will be concerns about how much longer he has at his absolute peak.

Burley urges Harry Kane to push to leave Tottenham this summer

You get the feeling that Kane would love nothing more than to achieve everything he wants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But clearly, Spurs are some way off being in a position to seriously contend for trophies.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 13: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores a goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on May 13, 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Kane may decide to hang on one more year – if he is keen to leave – to boost his hopes of ensuring that his relationship with Tottenham fans remains in tact.

But Burley believes that the time has now come for Kane to do absolutely everything he can to get away from Tottenham.

However, he has his doubts over whether the striker will push for a move away.

“Harry Kane’s starting to bore me. He really is starting to,” he told ESPN. “I don’t care how many goals he scores for Tottenham. This season in particular is ample evidence if ever needed that this club, under this ownership, are only going to be also-rans. If he wants to continue to be a part of that, to break a record and get a statue, where’s the ambition in that?

“There are clubs out there desperate – bigger clubs and better clubs than Tottenham – desperate for players of his ilk, top players. He’s an elite player. He’s a difference maker, in the right team – the difference between Man United possible winning a league next year, depending on one or two other signings, and not. That’s how big he is. That’s the difference he can make. What difference can he make to Tottenham now? He’s been there, he’s seen it. He’s playing that movie. And the movie replays almost all the time, and it’s the same.

“I think he has to fight strongly, and I don’t think he will, to get out of this club that are going nowhere. And if they are going somewhere, it’s years down the line when he’s retired.”

Kane is probably wary of making some of the same mistakes which really hurt his reputation back in 2021. He seemed to make no secret of his desire to take that next step.

But ultimately, no move would take place. And Kane had some work to do to win supporters back around.

In fairness, plenty of Tottenham fans seem very realistic about the situation. Their club has simply not done enough to expect Kane to be happy to stay.

But the manner of how he goes about leaving – again, if that is what he decides to do – remains important.