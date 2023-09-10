‘He potentially could’: Journalist says he’s been told Spurs player could maybe return from injury next month

Journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that he has been told that Ryan Sessegnon could potentially be back as early as next month for Tottenham Hotspur, but it could still be longer.

Gold was speaking on his YouTube channel as the 23-year-old looks to make his way back from another hamstring injury which saw him miss the start of the season.

Ryan Sessegnon is one player who seems to have had no luck at all, particularly during his time at Tottenham. Unfortunately, he has spent a heft amount of time out with injury.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Of course, the youngster has never quite been able to establish himself as a first-team regular. But this summer appeared to be a hugely important one for Sessegnon.

With Ange Postecoglou coming in, there was an opportunity for a number of players to turn their Tottenham careers around. And if Postecoglou could not find a way to include Sessegnon in his plans, then a move away would make sense.

Gold told Sessegnon could possibly return for Tottenham next month

However, neither would happen. Sessegnon underwent surgery on a hamstring injury in the summer. And he has had to look on as Tottenham have made rapid progress under Postecoglou.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Gold noted that there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding when exactly Sessegnon would come back. But he did say that there is some hope that he could be back in October.

“There’s a hope that the operation is the one that fixes his hamstring problems. He didn’t really want to have it done, he was trying to put it off because he felt that he didn’t want to have surgery, just wanted to play and prove himself to Postecoglou or get a move in the summer. But it had to be done,” he told his YouTube channel.

“And they’re being quite cautious over it. I’ve been told he potentially could be back maybe next month. But even then, it could go either way. He could come back sooner than that, or they might want to take a little more time with him.

“Let’s be honest, he’s probably not going to get much game-time unless there’s an injury to Udogie or Davies.”

Clearly, Gold is not convinced that Sessegnon will play a lot if he does return. But there is no question that he is an outstanding talent when he is at his best.

Postecoglou has shown with a number of players that he can elevate them to another level. And that is a frightening thought when you consider the potential Sessegnon has shown in the past.

As Gold notes, Tottenham are not going to rush Sessegnon back. And with no European football this season, it is going to be difficult for him to force his way into the side.

But if Spurs are unlucky with injuries over the coming weeks, Sessegnon may receive the slice of fortune his Tottenham career has lacked to date.