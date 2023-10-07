‘He oozes class’: Sky pundit says £27m Arsenal player just makes it look so easy

Arsenal have so many talented players on their books right now, but perhaps the most classy player at the Emirates right now is William Saliba.

The Frenchman is a true Rolls Royce of a centre-back. He’s just as dominant off the ball as he is calm on it, and he has all of the physical attributes you’d want from a centre-half these days.

Speaking on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday (7/10/23 1:20PM), Michael Dawson has been lavishing praise upon Saliba ahead of the Gunners’ game against Manchester City this weekend.

Dawson said that Saliba’s injury last season completely derailed Arsenal’s season, stating that he loves the way he glides across the pitch and that he oozes class whenever he plays for Arsenal.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Saliba oozes class

Dawson spoke highly of the £27m defender.

“Going back to last season that was the big turning point when he was out injured. I just love the way he glides across the pitch, he’s big, he’s physical and he gives the midfielders opportunities. He’s never scared, he has all these attributes to be one of the best. You remember at the start of last season we weren’t speaking about Saliba. Arsenal with him in the team are a much better team. He oozes class and confidence and calmness, but he will have to be at it tomorrow as he’s coming up against maybe the best in Haaland,” Dawson said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Presence

It’s almost hard to believe that Saliba has only been in the Premier League for one season because he already has that veteran presence that only the best defenders have.

When you watch Arsenal you can feel so assured that they won’t be soft at the back when Saliba is on the pitch, and the scary part is that he’s not even played 40 Premier League games yet.

This is a young man with an incredibly high ceiling, and it’s scary to think how far he can go if he continues to develop at this rate.