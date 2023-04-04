‘He never kicked on’: Pundit says £25m man would stay and play in the Championship with Leeds











Alexi Lalas has been discussing what will happen to Leeds’ American stars if they are relegated to the Championship.

The Whites currently sit in the bottom three and relegation to the second-tier is a distinct possibility at this point in time.

Leeds, as any club would, are likely to lose a number of their top stars if they are indeed relegated, but according to Lalas there is one big name who is likely to stay if Leeds are relegated.

Indeed, speaking on his State of the Union Podcast, Lalas tipped Brendan Aaronson to stay at Elland Road even if the club are relegated.

Aaronson to stay

Lalas gave his verdict on the American stars at Leeds.

“I think a lot of the players that we’re talking about here, their value and their ability to go somewhere and step up is not tied to the relegation problems they’re having. They would be looked at as bright spots within the darkness if you will. I think McKennie and I think Tyler Adams (would go),” Lalas said.

Aaronson is an interesting one because I’m not sure. There’s an appreciation for him, but he never kicked on. They are all going to be fine if Leeds go down, it would be most likely for someone like Aaronson to continue on in the Championship, but I think McKennie and Tyler Adams would look towards new pastures.”

Who would take him?

Lalas may be right about Aaronson staying at Leeds, because, as he says, he’s not kicked on at Elland Road.

Considering the fact he cost £25m last summer and that he’ll be on big wages, who would really be that keen to take Aaronson?

Jesse Marsch would probably be open to a reunion if he were to get another job before the summer, but that isn’t looking likely at the moment either.

If Leeds do go down, Aaronson could end up staying and playing the second division.

