'He might want to': Pundit suggests 50-year-old manager would rather join Chelsea than Tottenham now











Pat Nevin has been discussing where Brendan Rodgers will end up after he was sacked by Leicester City.

The Northern Irish manager’s four-year stint with the Foxes came to an end over the weekend, and many have wondered what will be next for Rodgers.

Despite being sacked on Sunday, Rodgers’ stock remains high within the game after leading Leicester to an FA Cup and two fifth-place finishes during his time at the club, and he is now being linked to Spurs.

However, despite the links to Tottenham, Nevin has tipped Rodgers to prefer a move to Chelsea when speaking on Off The Ball.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Rodgers would prefer Chelsea move

Nevin gave his verdict on the 50-year-old manager.

“I saw him linked with Spurs, is that the type of level he’d want to pitch at?” Nevin was asked.

“You know, he might want to go to Chelsea because he has history there. Anything can happen because of the number of positions that need to be filled and could be changed again next year. There are managers out there who will wait, Pochettino waited for a while.

“He’s one of the trusty ones because he has history with Celtic and Liverpool and he had good times with Leicester as well, he’ll be back.”

Spurs more likely

Rodgers may be more interested in a move to Chelsea due to his past experience at Stamford Bridge, but if we’re being realistic, a move to Spurs may be more likely.

The north London club are known admirers of Rodgers, and, with all due respect, they may have to look towards one of those so-called ‘B’ tier managers rather than going for someone like Julian Nagelsmann or Luis Enrique this time around as the Real Madrid, PSG and of course Chelsea jobs beckon.

Rodgers is appreciated by Tottenham, and while he may have one eye on a move to west London, he surely wouldn’t turn his nose up at the chance to manage Spurs.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Show all