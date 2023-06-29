‘He might’: TalkSPORT pundit shares how Harry Kane must feel about Tottenham signing James Maddison

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has been discussing how he believes Harry Kane will feel about Tottenham signing James Maddison.

Recent reports have linked Harry Kane with a move to Bayern Munich. The Tottenham striker only has one year left on his Spurs contract and could leave the club on a free if he doesn’t move this summer.

New manager Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to keep him. No doubt signing a good attacking midfielder like James Maddison is a huge positive for the club.

They have not really had a player of Maddison’s calibre in his position for a while, possibly since Christian Eriksen. He will be hoping that he can help the club turn things around.

Pundit shares how Harry Kane will feel about Tottenham after James Maddison signing

Agbonlahor was a pundit on talkSPORT radio. He was asked to discuss Maddison signing for Spurs and how Kane will feel about the signing. It is their second signing of the summer window.

Speaking on talkSPORT he said: “The signing of James Maddison, that’s a big signing for Spurs. He (Kane) will be looking at that as progress. He will be looking at obviously more players coming in in the defence.

“He might think to himself, ‘You know what, let me give it one more go with Spurs this season. Let’s see what the new manager can bring. Let’s see where we can finish this season.”

No doubt this is a big signing for the club. With them also out of Europe next season they have a big chance to focus on the Premier League. With Kane still only 29, he definitely has time to push on and win trophies. With this in mind, it definitely wouldn’t be a shock to see him stay one more season.